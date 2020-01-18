Kim Kardashian Critical Of Her Figure In Revealing Video, Complains About Her ‘Bra Fat’

Kim Kardashian was earning praise for her flawless figure earlier this week, but just a few days later the reality television star and social media maven was quick to point out her own flaws to fans.

In a video promoting products from the SKIMS shapewear line, Kim opened up to fans about her “bra fat” that appears when she wears certain tops. As OK! magazine reported, the 39-year-old recommended one of the products because she said it prevents her back fat from being seen.

“So usually tops like this – especially because I am wearing a bra gives me major bra fat, and this suit doesn’t do that,” Kim said.

The lament came just a few days after Kim was getting some big praise online for her figure. As The Inquisitr reported, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture of herself rocking a copper cutout one-piece swimsuit during a visit to Cabo, Mexico. The picture earned some attention from celebrity news outlets and earned Kim some big praise from fans, who noted how fit Kim was looking.

The picture itself racked up more than 4 million likes — and didn’t appear to show any of the “bra fat” that Kim was complaining about in the video shared not long afterward.

But Kardashian believes she still has a ways to go, the OK! magazine report noted. She has opened up about a desire to lose weight after saying she put on 18 pounds last year, and said she’s working closely with personal trainer Melissa Alcantra on a plan to get there. Kim shared that sometimes she loses focus, including last year, but has since gone all-in on dropping pounds.

“To feel good, I just want to get it, like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” Kim said in a video shared on social media, via OK! magazine “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s, like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

Kim has frequently been open with fans about her weight and goals to drop some pounds. She frequently shares updates on social media about her diet and workouts, including showing off the reported 70-pound weight loss over the course of seven months after the birth of Saint West. The reality star has never shied away from sharing pictures of herself at any size, however.