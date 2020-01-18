Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Curves In Tiny Designer Bikini And Poses With Pals Including Normani And Jordyn Woods

Lori and her group of friends looked stylish in a set of sizzling snapshots from their stay in Montego Bay.

Lori Harvey rocked a designer bikini that could barely contain her curves while celebrating her 23rd birthday in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The stepdaughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey is currently in hot water over a hit-and-run accident that could result in jail time, but there’s no evidence that Lori’s legal woes are bothering her on Instagram page. The social media influencer keeps delighting her 1.8 million followers with her sizzling swimsuit snapshots, and her latest set of images includes a few other famous faces. For her stunning photo shoot, she was joined by Normani, Ryan Destiny, Jordyn Woods, and Taina Williams.

In both images, Lori was pictured wearing the skimpy Louis Vuitton two-piece that has made appearances in some of the other photos from her birthday getaway. The bathing suit was dark brown, and it featured the iconic Louis Vuitton motif that combines the label’s monogram and its classic floral print. The thin strings of Lori’s top were embellished with metallic rings shaped like one of the four-petaled flowers that are part of the print.

Lori’s tiny triangle top left little to the imagination. The buxom model’s voluptuous cleavage was spilling out of the sides and front of the garment, which was much smaller than any of her friends’ tops. Her bottoms also featured floral embellishments on the side straps, which were stretched up high on Lori’s shapely hips. The design perfectly showcased her hourglass shape. Her bottoms also dipped down low in the front, highlighting her flat stomach.

Lori accessorized her swimsuit with a wide-brimmed straw hat. She wore her thick curls down, and she rocked an earthy beauty look that included brown eye shadow and a nude lip. Like most of her friends, she was striking the “Barbie feet” pose by standing on her tiptoes to make her legs look longer.

Taina, who is the daughter of former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Emily Bustamante, and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Jordyn were both sporting bikinis in the same shade of brown as Lori’s designer two-piece.

Normani and Star actress Ryan were also rocking coordinated looks; their two-pieces were both white, and they both had a somewhat athletic aesthetic. Ryan and Normani were the only members of the group wearing footwear with their swimwear, and Ryan was the only one rocking a sarong over her bathing suit bottoms.

Lori and her friends were pictured standing up and posing in front of a white railing in her first snapshot. In her second photo, they were all perched on top of matching loungers beside an infinity pool. They were sitting on their knees and holding drinks in their hands as they turned toward the camera. A large palm tree and the women’s luxurious lodgings, which included an incredible ocean view, were visible in the background.

Lori referenced the Beyonce song “Brown Skin Girl” in the caption of her post, and Normani responded with one of the tune’s lyrics.

“Skin just like pearls,” the “Motivation” singer wrote. Her remark included a brown heart for each of the five friends.

“Different shades of beautiful black women,” read one fan’s response to Lori’s post.

“This the craziest line up ever,” a second admirer remarked.

“You guys are not tired of breaking the internet,” gushed a third commenter.