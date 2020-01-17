Blond Bombshell Abby Rao Goes Braless Under White Crop Top In New Instagram Pic

Blond bombshell, Abby Rao, posted a new set of pictures for her Instagram followers yesterday. There were three photos in total as she went braless under a white crop top.

The model also wore a pair of black sweats and a jacket. The jacket fell down her arms and left her top and midriff showing. It featured fuzzy fabric with red striping, which peeked through in the shot. Abby held a black purse in her right hand and also accessorized with a circular charm necklace. Moreover, her stud earrings sparkled in the light.

In the first picture, Abby stood with her body angled towards the camera. She glanced into the distance with her lips parted. Her choice to go braless made for a risqué shot, as her chest was visible under her shirt. But that wasn’t all, as her toned midriff was also on display.

Plus, the stunner wore her hair pulled back in a casual hairstyle with a left side part. She left her bangs out to frame her face. Her makeup included a gold shimmery tone below her brows, along with light pink lipstick with liner. Her lashes were also defined thanks to her mascara.

Abby posed outside in a plaza. She stood next to a silver gazebo with round tables and black chairs. The geotag revealed that she was in Los Angeles.

In addition, the second and third shots were similar. Abby was seen posing with her body facing the camera and again angled slightly — she gave flirty looks while gazing into the distance to her left.

The shots were taken on a sunny day as the sun was sinking into the horizon.

Her followers had plenty to say in the comments section, with many focusing on her good looks.

“You’re actually so beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“I always save all your pics,” admitted a follower.

“And i get so sad when u leave,” wrote a fan, referring to her captions.

Others were lucky enough to get a response from Abby.

“How tall r u,” wondered a follower.

“5”4′,” she replied.

This isn’t to mention another social media update from January 11 from the beauty. She was seen going braless again — this time in a thin tank top. It had a front-tie accent and left little to the imagination. Abby paired it with a pair of blue sweatpants. There was a video and a photo in the post, all which showed her striking sultry poses. She posed outside on a balcony on a sunny day.