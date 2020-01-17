‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Stuns In White Bikini, Celebrates Follower Milestone

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser shared a stunning new photo on Instagram in celebration of reaching a new milestone. The buxom babe now has over 1.2 million followers, and she wanted to express her gratitude for the many people now following her journey.

“Much love! xx,” Natalie wrote in her caption.

The image showed the gorgeous model wearing a simple white bikini while posing between two rope swings. As far as bikinis go, Natalie’s was reasonably modest, although she did showcase her perfectly flat stomach and a hint of cleavage. The high-cut of her bottoms also displayed her tanned inner thighs. She looked positively ecstatic as she beamed at the camera.

She credited her bathing suit to the Australian swimwear label, Michaela Wain, while Tanned Australia products were responsible for her flawless bronze skin. For her final tag, she shouted out to Leni Ali, the fashion photographer who took the gorgeous picture.

To complete her look, the smokeshow opted for a bare face. It didn’t look like she wore much makeup if any at all. She chose to wear her short blond locks down in messy waves. As for accessories, it appeared that Natalie opted not to wear any for this particular photo shoot.

She didn’t indicate where the snapshot was taken, but it appeared to be somewhere tropical. A lot of white sand, palm trees, and even a few bungalows were visible in the background.

Within three hours of the pic going live, it accrued more than 11,000 likes and over 100 comments. The majority of the stunner’s fans complimented her body and good looks. Others just took to her comments section to congratulate her on the social media milestone.

“Beautiful picture gorgeous girl,” a fan commented on the babe’s Instagram share.

“Surprising! Magnificent! Exquisite! Divine! Treasure!” exclaimed another admirer.

“Np, I will follow to the day I die :)” promised a third fan.

“Congratulations you deserve it beautiful,” a fourth person chimed in.

Natalie’s fellow models, like Noni Janur, liked and commented on her pic to show their support.

The bombshell’s Instagram is full of sexy stills. She loves to wear skimpy outfits, especially swimwear, which composes the majority of her shares.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that the model had shared a sizzling photograph of herself wearing a white sports bra and matching leggings. She showed off her curves and wrote about her fitness goals for the year. That snap racked up over 17,000 likes.