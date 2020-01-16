Bri Teresi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scandalous Lingerie Set

Bri Teresi is leaving virtually nothing to the imagination in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Teresi regularly shows off her killer figure in a number of NSFW shots that include bikinis, lingerie, and even workout gear. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the beauty stunned in not just one but two brand shots.

In the caption of the update, the bombshell tagged herself in Los Angeles, California where she stuck a pose on a furry rug. The bombshell appeared front and center, looking over her shoulder while clad in a skimpy one-piece that was nude in color and featured some black lace detailing. The scandalous outfit left little to the imagination, showing off plenty of cleavage as well as the model’s fit legs.

Teresi accessorized the look with a pair of dangly silver hoop earrings and wore her long, blond locks down and curled. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. In the second photo in the deck, the beauty shared the same exact photo only that one was in black and white. In the caption of the post, she tagged her photographer and asked fans which photo they liked better.

Since the shot went live, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 4,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments. Some of her followers took to the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Yass again never fail to make eyes melt,” one fan gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“I’ll be darned I didn’t think u could look any sexier but wow u did,” a second fan added along with a few flame emoji.

“I Like them Both You are Beautiful on the Inside & You are Beautiful on the Outside Gorgeous,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a red number. The smokeshow left little to the imagination in the gorgeous shot while rocking a tight plaid bra that pushed up her chest and showed ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. The photo also offered great views of her killer stems.