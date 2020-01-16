Hannah Palmer Rocks Sexy White Top That Barely Contains Her Curves

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update that showcased her insane curves. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, in a spacious home that was decorated in chic neutral tones.

In the first snap, Hannah sat on a cream upholstered sofa and stared straight at the camera. The blond beauty was wearing a white tank with a plunging neckline that showcased her ample assets. The tank had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and some ruched details near the middle to emphasize her cleavage. The top was form-fitting and showcased Hannah’s hourglass physique to perfection.

She kept her makeup natural, rocking bold brows and soft pink lips. A dose of bronzer accentuated the angles of her cheeks, and her eye makeup was minimal, with just enough to emphasize her stunning blue eyes. Her blond locks tumbled down in tousled curls in the gorgeous snap. She kept the accessories simple, wearing only a gold name necklace with her name written in script.

In the second snap in the update, Hannah posed standing up, with one hand by her side and the other on her hip. The small triangles of fabric covering her ample assets seemed nearly too tiny to contain her curves, and the overall look was super-sexy. She appeared to be wearing a hint of highlighter — just enough to illuminate her face — but otherwise looked curvaceous and natural.

Hannah’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snaps, and the post racked up over 29,600 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the scandalous ensemble.

One fan couldn’t seem to believe his eyes, and simply commented, “you’re unreal.”

“Out of this world beautiful babe,” another follower added, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

A third Instagram user called Hannah the “most beautiful woman on earth” in the comment section.

“Absolutely gorgeous and perfect. So beautiful and sexy. Just love those eyes,” another admirer said.

Hannah frequently heats up her Instagram page with skimpy outfits that showcase her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blonde tantalized her fans with a snap of herself in a royal blue thong bikini. However, she didn’t thrill her fans with just one photo — she shared three smoking hot snaps that flaunted her voluptuous physique from different angles, also asking her fans to vote for their favorite in the comment section. While the different shots showcased different physical attributes, she looked stunning in every one of them.