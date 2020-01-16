Angela Simmons Wows Fans In Dangerously High-Cut Tiger Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Angela Simmons likely sent more than a couple of pulses racing with her latest photo series on Instagram. In the two-photo update, the reality TV star/entrepreneur showed off her curves in a dangerously high-cut tiger-print swimsuit. The daring design featured straps on the hip that connected the suit’s front to its back. The one-piece’s plunging neckline also revealed a generous amount of the Growing Up Hip Hop star’s decolletage. Her luscious black locks cascaded past her waist and she wore a full face of glamorous makeup.

In the first photo, Angela struck a playful pose with her head titled to one side and one knee raised. The second saw her strike a more vampy stance as she shifted her weight to one side and placed her hands on her hips.

In the caption, Angela said that she was trying on new swimsuits and tagged Matteo Collection as the designer of the one-piece she had on. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a glance at their website revealed that it’s called the Aaliyah and retails for $16. And it looks like there’s another celebrity who’s likes the eye-catching design. As The Inquisitr reported, Jordyn Woods wore the same suit on Instagram recently.

Angela’s post amassed more than 20,000 likes within the first 15 minutes after it was posted. In the comments section, fans seemed entranced by Angela’s sultry display.

“Team natural and gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You definitely be killin it,” another wrote before adding a collection of fire emoji to their comment.

“Angela lawddd u got me sweatin,” another infatuated admirer added.

“You so beautiful,” a fourth commenter simply added.

Angela is no stranger to flaunting her curvy shape in swimwear on Instagram. In a previous post, she rocked a hot pink one-piece design with a lace-up detail at the front while relaxing in a sauna. She posed with her legs slightly spread and placed them up against a wall, a fact that likely stopped some of her more enamored followers in their tracks.

“Been eating my veggies, detoxing, most of all minding my business!!” she wrote in the caption of the post which has been liked over 75,000 times since its upload to Instagram ten days ago.

Angela has also shown that she’s a fan of wearing two-piece swimsuits as well. During a trip to Bali late last year, she rocked a skimpy blue bikini during her first day on the Indonesian island which attracted over 250,000 Instagram likes and more than 3,000 comments.