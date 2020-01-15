Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Flaunts Underboob & Washboard Abs In Tiny Black Bikini

Anllela Sagra gave her fans a whole lot to talk about with her most recent social media share. As those who follow the fitness model on Instagram model, Sagra is one of the most popular figures in the industry, and she boasts a following of over 11.3 million on the platform alone. In addition to sharing workout photos and videos with fans, the beauty also struts her stuff in plenty of smoking hot outfits that include some seriously sexy swimwear — which is exactly what she did yesterday.

In the brand-new shot, the model did not specifically geotag her location, but she appeared to be in a room in her home. She stood in front of a big, glass window, striking a pose and looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in addition to a subtle application of makeup that appeared to include just a little bit of blush and lip gloss.

The smokeshow left virtually nothing to the imagination of her fans while clad in a sexy black bikini that featured an incredibly tiny top, showcasing plenty of underboob for fans. She paired the NSFW top with some equally tiny bottoms, and her washboard abs, fit legs, and booty stole the show. To complete her look, Sagra rocked a plaid shirt that she wore on her arms though it was unbuttoned to show off her gorgeous figure. In the caption of the shot, she asked her fans where they are from, and she’s getting a ton of traffic.

The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s already earning the stunner a ton of attention from her army of followers, racking up over 300,000 likes in addition to well over 6,000 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to answer the question that she posed in the caption while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and simply flooded her page with various emoji, including a ton of flames and hearts.

“Those abs girl omg,” one fan gushed, adding flame and heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“I love your gorgeous body. I am from Indiana. You have a fan in Indiana,” a second social media user added.

“I WORSHIP your BEAUTIFUL BODY!! THERE IS NO ONE HOTTER,” another raved while adding a few flame emoji.

“Drop dead gorgeous queen on the earth aesthetic beauty one and only,” one more added.