Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

Devon stunned in a new swimwear shoot.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor looked smoking hot in a stunning new beach photo shared to Instagram by the official account of her popular swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, on January 14. The seriously gorgeous new snap showed the newlywed as she enjoyed some downtime on the sand while rocking a plunging black-and-white patterned swimsuit from her collection.

The beauty could be seen as she sat down on a red blanket laid over the sand while reading a magazine.

Devon – who’s become one of the lingerie brand’s most recognizable faces since she walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013 – put her flawless body and impressive all over tan on show for the camera as she showed off her very best modeling skills.

The star sat down while resting on her right thigh with her left hand behind to support her and her right hand holding down the pages of the magazine. She looked down towards the magazine while slightly pouting her lips for a pretty sultry pose.

As for her fun bathing suit look, Devon stunned in the Freya full-piece in the print described as Black Fan.

The chic swimwear look featured a full cup and thicker straps over her shoulders while still showing off just enough skin as the round neck plunged low to flaunt her décolletage.

The swimsuit also highlighted Devon’s seriously slim waist with a belt in the same print that was fastened around her middle with a glamorous silver metallic clip that sat in the center of her slim waist.

Her uber-long legs were made to look even longer thanks to the suit’s high-cut bottom that stretched up past her hips while she kept her accessories to a minimum to let her swimwear do all the talking.

The beauty looked every inch the supermodel during the beach shoot as she let her textured blond hair flow down over her right shoulder while she also rocked a pair of stylish square framed sunglasses on her eyes.

Devon Windsor Swim didn’t reveal in the caption exactly where the sizzling photo was taken, though it was clear the lingerie model was somewhere pretty tropical for the shoot as she was surrounded by white sands.

Devon often serves as model for her own swimwear brand, which she officially launched last year. She regularly shares photos and videos of herself showing her pieces in use on both her own Instagram account and the official account of the brand.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the supermodel was spotted in the same fan print one-piece last month in a seriously sexy video that showed her getting soaking wet in the ocean.