Italian Bombshell Valentina Fradegrada Wears Nothing Under Open Top To Announce Release Of First-Ever Single

Valentina Fradegrada gave a double treat to her Instagram 2.1 million fans with her most recent post. Over the weekend, the Italian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering photo of herself showing off quite a bit of skin to announce that her first-ever single, “Beboteo,” will be released later this month.

In the photo, Fradegrada can be seen posing on a beach in front of the ocean during what looks to be a sunset. The photo was taken in Havana, Cuba, according to the tag she included with her post.

For the shoot, the model wore a white and beige dress, one that features long sleeves in the darker color, contrasting with the white of the front part. The brunette stunner left the front of the dress open, putting her ample cleavage on full display. However, the outfit was strategically positioned to cover her breasts, keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent women from showing nipples on the platform.

The camera captures Fradegrada from the waist up, showing just her torso. But in the caption, the model and singer indicated that she is wearing a dress by Jacqueline Fumero.

The Bang Energy model and ambassador completed her look with a black wig that features short front bangs and straight strands that fall onto her back and chest. According to one of the tags and her caption, Fradegrada’s wig is courtesy of She Professionals, an Italian-based hair specialist.

In the image, Fradegrada is looking downward with her lips puckered in a seductive way. Her face is framed by the bangs, strong eyebrows, and long eyelashes. The model also appears to have freckles here, which she doesn’t normally have in her other photos.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the model were delighted by the news. Since going live, the snap has garnered more than 71,800 likes and upward of 410 comments. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to ask questions about the upcoming single, and also to praise her beauty.

“So beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg thank you so much!” replied another user, including a series of star-struck emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow this is a great surprise. Éxito hermosa,” a third fan added, including the Spanish word for “Much success,” followed by “Beautiful.”

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Fradegrada first gained fame as the CEO of Upside Down Bikini, a company whose Instagram page shows women how to wear regular swimsuits in an unusual style.