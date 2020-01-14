Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Showcases Killer Upper Body Strength In New Photo

Savannah Prez shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she opened up to her 674,000 fans about her workout goals for 2020.

Prez took to the popular social media platform on Monday, January 13, to post a snapshot of herself at the gym while showcasing her upper body and making her biceps bulge while flexing. She was wearing her auburn tresses pulled back in a high ponytail that fell onto her back.

In the photo, the Belgian fitness model posed in a gym amid bright pink equipment. According to the tag she added to the post, the pictured was taken at the Continental Gym in Brugge, Belgium.

The brunette bombshell was rocking an all-black workout set. The sports bra features thick straps that go around her shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of her ample chest on display. Its bottom structure extends down to her sternum, hugging her torso tightly in a way that offers support while showcasing her slender midsection.

Prez teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants that sit just over her belly button, exposing her toned upper abs and waist. The tight fit of the leggings showcases her famous quads. The model and trainer, however, did not mention the name of the company behind her outfit.

In her caption, Prez stated that her goal for the new year is to work on her calves, as she believes they look disproportionately small compared to the rest of her body.

Prez also added that she doesn’t want to build more muscles on her upper body, or anywhere in general. The exception is her booty, which “can always be a lil bit fuller,” as she wrote.

The model also used the opportunity to promote her online training services, urging her followers to click on the link in her bio to sign up.

In just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 9,300 likes and upward of 125 comments, where Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Prez’s physique and also to engage with her caption.

“Such a boss girl,” one social media user wrote, trailing the words with a flexed bicep emoji and a pink heart.

“The sexiest and prettiest lady in the world,” another fan replied, including a planet Earth emoji at the end of the message.

“Those biceps [fire emoji] [flexed bicep emoji] I’m with you on the calves [laughing-crying emoji],” a third fan added.