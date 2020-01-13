Vicky Aisha Flaunts Perky Derriere In Cheeky Snakeskin Print Bikini

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her skimpy swimsuit.

On Monday, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a particularly cheeky post for her 1.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 28-year-old is seen striking a seductive pose in front of a white backdrop. She stood, with one of her hands pressed against her forehead, and faced away from the photographer. Vicky looked over her shoulder and gazed directly into the camera, as she pursed her full lips and arched her eyebrows.

The beauty flaunted her curvaceous figure in a revealing snakeskin print bandeau bikini from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The skimpy swimsuit put Vicky’s perky derriere and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. The social media star paired the sexy look with numerous silver earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the blonde bombshell styled her shoulder length hair in a high ponytail and pinned back her bangs. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, warm toned eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Nobody flaunts that beauty better than you babe!! @vicky_aisha,” wrote one fan.

“A photo in which you are not smiling is rare… I love your cute smile but this is sexy too,” said a different devotee, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous [and] so sexy,” added another Instagram user.

“Most beautiful woman on Instagram,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of heart and heart-eye emoji as a way to vocalize their praise.

Vicky engaged with her followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing sizzling snaps that showed her wearing a plunging, black lace bodysuit. That post has been liked over 36,000 times since it was uploaded.