Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Leggings In ‘Instagram Vs. Reality’ Post

Ashley Alexiss shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she works on her fit physique while promoting a fitness apparel brand.

On Sunday, January 12, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow that illustrates the “Instagram vs. reality” of working out.

In her caption, Alexiss encouraged her 2 million fans to check out the Instagram page for SHEFIT Apparel, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. In raving about the brand, Alexiss pointed out that SHEFIT Apparel embraces “ALL women in ALL forms.” The model also revealed that her followers get to enjoy a special discount by using her special code.

In the photo, Alexiss can be seen in a gym as tugs at a set of ropes using both arms. According to the geotag she added to her post, the picture was taken in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The first snapshot, or the “Instagram” one, shows Alexiss squatting slightly as she extends her arms in front of her. The model is sticking her tongue out in a playful manner as she looks at the camera.

The second photo, the “reality” version of her workout, sees the buxom bombshell squatting down lower as she makes a purposeful face that shows the strength she is putting into the work.

Alexiss is rocking a deep red sports bra that features a zipper at the front. The top has thick straps that go over her shoulders and a thick elastic band in white at the bottom, offering a good amount of support.

The curvy model teamed her top with a pair of black leggings that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs on display. The yoga pants are solid and hug her body closely, showcasing Alexiss’ voluptuous lower body.

The swimsuit model is wearing her dark blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail that falls onto her shoulders.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, the photos garnered more than 26,500 likes and upward of 230 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to compliment Alexiss’ fit physique and also to engage with her caption.

“Those arm muscles be poppin!” a fan chimed in.

“I need to order one of those sports bras. Even doubling up doesn’t cut it when I run,” replied another user.

“I love a strong woman,” a third user wrote, trailing the words with a flower bouquet and a red heart emoji.