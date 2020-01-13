Bikini Model Alexa Collins Is A Total Smokeshow In Curve-Hugging Leopard-Print Dress

Alexa Collins solidified her smokeshow status on Instagram again with a gorgeous new photo that has fans talking for all the right reasons.

The eye-popping snap was shared to the bikini model’s feed on Monday and was an instant hit with her 706,000 followers. It was taken selfie-style in the 24-year-old’s bathroom, where the babe was seen holding up her cell phone and staring at her reflection in the mirror with a sultry gaze.

Alexa often dazzles her fans with her eye-popping ensembles, and her latest social media appearance was no different. The blond bombshell looked absolutely incredible in a curve-hugging dress from Hot Miami Styles that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The Florida cutie slayed in her strapless dress that boasted a leopard pattern, which Alexa noted in the caption of her post that she would “always love.” The bold print alone was certainly enough to turn a few heads — though the garment’s revealing design had likely already done the job.

The top half of the look resembled a bustier, and left far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display thanks to its low, sweetheart neckline and underwire-style cups. Alexa’s dress proceeded to cinch high up on her waist to accentuate her flat midsection and slender frame. It clung tight to her lower half to define her pert derriere and sculpted thighs, further upping the ante of the babe’s jaw-dropping look.

Alexa accessorized with a shiny diamond necklace that gave her outfit just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down and parted in the middle to perfectly frame her face.

As for her beauty, the stunner rocked a metallic pink lip, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also covered her lashes in a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her sizzling new post with love. The upload has racked up more than 2,200 likes after just 30 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section already as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s stunning ensemble.

“You can wear anything and look amazing,” one follower quipped.

Another said that Alexa was “perfection.”

“My god, you are truly a breathtaking, stunning, elegant, natural, beautiful woman,” commented a third.

Alexa often leaves her followers drooling no matter what she wears. Just last week, the babe opted for comfort and rocked a crop-top and matching sweatpants — a combination she revealed that she actually wears “70% of the time.” Fans went just as wild for the cozy look, which earned nearly 18,000 likes.