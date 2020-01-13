Bombshell Sierra Skye Exposes Chest In Plunging White Dress While Sitting In Her Car: ‘Brb’

Sierra Skye is showing off her assets in another risque ensemble that is driving her fans absolutely wild.

The latest skin-baring addition to her collection of risque Instagram photos was shared on Sunday, January 12, and was a huge hit with the bombshell’s 4.1 million followers.

In the photo, the 24-year-old was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, which boasted a sleek black-and-gray interior. She turned her body toward the passenger seat next to her where the camera was positioned, gazing at it with a sultry, smoldering stare. In the caption of the post, the babe told her fans that she would “brb.”

Sierra did not indicate exactly where she was heading out to, but she was certainly dressed to impress for her destination. The model looked smoking hot in a skimpy white dress from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing for her incredible figure.

The social media sensation slayed in her barely-there look from the U.K.-based brand that left plenty of her bronzed skin well within eyesight. The garment featured a daring plunge neckline that appeared hardly able to contain her voluptuous assets — though none of Sierra’s followers seemed bothered by the NSFW display of cleavage.

The lower-half of Sierra’s dress resembled a corset style with a hook-and-eye detailing that spanned the length of its bodice. It clung tight to the babe’s figure, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was the garment’s dangerously short length, which grazed just to the middle of the model’s thighs, leaving her sculpted legs bare for her followers to admire.

On the seat next to her was a small red shoulder bag that added a pop of color to Sierra’s eye-popping ensemble. She also sported small hoop earrings and a silver chain necklace to give it a bit of bling.

The stunner wore her platinum tresses up in a messy bun, and let a few locks fall out to frame her face. She also rocked a simple makeup look consisting of a glossy lip, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara — the combination of which made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram cutie’s most recent upload was met with plenty of praise from her followers. It has racked up over 71,000 likes after 14 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“That look is perfect,” one person wrote.

Another called Sierra “an actual goddess.”

“You’ve got to be the hottest woman ever,” commented a third.

Sierra often tantalizes her followers with her stunning ensembles, which typically do way more showing than covering up. Over the weekend, she drove them wild again with another snap that saw her standing in the snow in nothing more than sheer white lingerie. The barely-there look was a winner with her fans, who awarded the photo over 220,000 likes.