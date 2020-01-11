Cosplay Model Meg Turney Goes Nude For A Steamy Snapshot

When it comes to sexy cosplay models, Meg Turney is unmatched. The pink-haired hottie loves to flaunt her exceptional figure on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 736,000 followers. She posted yet another steamy snapshot of herself on Friday night.

Turney went skinny-dipping in a luxurious outdoor hot tub and decided to pose for a quick photograph while emerging from the steamy stone-lined bath. Nowhere in the post does it indicate where the photo was taken, but it looked like a romantic spot, perfect for rest and relaxation.

The only thing that kept the pic Instagram-friendly was a small damp towel draped loosely across the model’s ample breasts and nether regions. Turney cupped her busty chest and held the towel firmly against her nude body, but she still gave her fans an eyeful of her plunging cleavage by pressing her breasts together.

Even though the bombshell opted not to wear clothes, she did decide to style her hair and makeup. The stunner pulled her long locks up into a high bun, and she expertly applied a full face of makeup.

Turney made her cheekbones stand out by contouring them with dark pink blush and bronzer. She also shaded in her eyebrows and powdered her eyes with purple eyeshadow. Finishing touches included a few strokes from her mascara wand and a light application of pink lip tint. To complete her look, the Instagram vixen wore a pair of wire-rimmed glasses with a brow bar.

Fans were wowed by the model’s sensuous photograph and were sure to let her know how gorgeous they thought she looked by leaving over 300 comments, the majority of which were awestruck by Turney’s beauty. Within three hours, the snapshot racked up more than 44,900 likes.

Turney praised her photographer, Gavin, in the caption, claiming he always takes the best photos of her.

“Wow, this photo is truly magnificent. You look enchanting and gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding two heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“He loves you, and it’s obvious from the way he makes the camera see what he’s seeing,” said another person.

“He really does, this shot is lovely. You two work well together,” complimented a third admirer.

“One day I want a meg in my life so I can be the gavin to her meg, y’all perfect,” added a fourth fan.

A couple of days ago, the stunner shared photos of herself dressed in a sexy schoolgirl outfit.