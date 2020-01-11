Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling A $75 Candle That Supposedly Smells Like Her Nether Regions

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand, GOOP, is selling a $75 candle that allegedly smells like the actress’s vagina, reports Hollywood Life.

According to the article, Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little were experimenting with fragrances when they concocted one that reminded the Iron Man star of how a woman’s private parts smell.

Instead of scrapping the idea, they thought it would make an ideal candle scent. The candle is officially titled, “This Smells Like My Vagina” on the GOOP website.

The description reads, “it’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.”

What began as a joke has turned into a surprising success for the website. The candle sold out within hours of going live. There is now a waitlist for people who want to buy one for themselves.

Twitter users thought the news of Paltrow’s latest unique product idea was hilarious. Plenty of folks were impressed by her business savviness. Even though the item baffled many, they gave the star kudos for her ingenuity, especially after seeing that the candle actually managed to sell a high volume in a short span of time.

“You really can’t make this sh*t up,” wrote one user, adding a laughing-face emoji to their comment.

“Gwyneth Paltrow getting people to pay $75 for candles that smell like her crotch convinces me that she would have made a first-rate televangelist,” joked a second person.

Others thought the candle was ludicrous and felt it was incredibly shallow of the actress to try and cash in on something as intimate as the scent of her nether regions.

“Why tf would anyone want that? Wtf is wrong with these Hollywood people?” tweeted one annoyed user.

“How has society not cancelled pretentious goop yet?” asked another person.

The internet has often ridiculed GOOP for its outlandish products and steep price tags. Hollywood Life did additional reporting on the holiday gift guide from last year. It contained things like a $250,000 trip to outer space, a $1,350 BDSM restraint kit, a $75,000 Custom Family Documentary Tome, a $99 dehydrated caviar bar, and other, equally extravagant, purchases.

Despite GOOP’s eccentric merchandise and the public’s overall skepticism, Paltrow’s company shows no signs of slowing down.

She recently landed her own Netflix reality show called The Goop Lab, which is set to premiere on January 24, 2020. The show will follow the actress and her team as they explore exorcisms, psychedelic drugs, human sexuality, and more.