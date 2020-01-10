Cuban Model Cindy Prado Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiger-Print Bikini While ‘Chillin In A Tree House’

Cindy Prado gave her 912,000 Instagram followers something to talk about for the rest of the weekend when she posted a smoking hot new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling new upload was shared on Friday, and included three photos of the Cuban model during her vacation in Tulum. In the triple Instagram update, Cindy was seen “chillin in a tree house,” where she explained she was doing her “morning stretches.” A sea of towering green palm trees surrounded the 27-year-old as she stood on the staircase of the wooden abode looking hotter than ever in a minuscule bikini from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

Cindy sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty two-piece from the U.K.-based brand that left very little to the imagination. The skimpy set boasted a bold, tiger-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though it seemed that the babe’s skin-baring display had already done the job. It included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also had tiny, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline, the combination of which left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight.

Cindy also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even skimpier than the top half of her look. The garment covered only what was necessary, leaving her long, sculpted legs completely bare for her fans to admire. Its cheeky style also offered a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere, upping the ante of the look even more. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband was tied high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To accessorize her barely-there look, Cindy added a dainty pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings. She wore her long, dirty blond tresses down in voluminous waves, and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin showering the Instagram hottie’s latest social media appearance with love. The upload has earned over 5,500 likes after just one hour of going live, and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section already as well, where many left compliments for the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“WOW just beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Cindy was “perfect.”

“Omg you have the most incredible body,” commented a third.

Cindy has been far from shy about sharing photos from her luxurious vacation in Mexico. Earlier this week, the model flaunted her impressive physique again on Instagram in a coordinated crop top and mini skirt that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. This look was a huge hit with the babe’s fans as well, who awarded it over 18,000 likes.