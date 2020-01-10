Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top & Ripped Jeans

Norwegian model Hilde Osland is known her curvaceous figure, and on Friday, she showed it off in her latest Instagram update in which she wore a crop top and a pair of skintight blue jeans.

The beauty’s post consisted of two photos that showed her standing outside in a road shaded by large trees. While she did not indicate where she was, she said in the caption that it was a summer day, so she might have been somewhere in Australia.

Hilde was wearing the perfect casual summer outfit — a bright yellow crop top with a pair of jeans. Her top had a short sleeves and a low neckline that showed off her cleavage. It cut off a few inches below her breasts, giving her fans a nice look at her taut abs. The jeans she wore had a high waist and looked like they fit her like a glove. They also had large, distressed holes on the front of the legs.

The first snap captured Hilde from the front at a slight side angle. She posed with one leg slightly forward as she smiled for the camera. The angle emphasized her slender waist and her bustline. She was holding her windblown hair out of her face with one hand while her other hand was in front of her chest.

In the second snap, Hilde’s back side was facing the camera. She stood at a slight angle and arched her back just a bit, showing off the curve of her derrière and the shape of her toned thighs. Wisps of her bangs blew in her face as she turned toward the camera and flashed a smile.

Hilde wore her hair pulled back from her face with a bandanna. Her layered tresses hung down her back in loose waves. Her makeup included smokey eye shadow, thick lashes and a matte color on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a bracelet.

Her fans loved seeing her in the casual, yet sexy, outfit.

“You are so beautiful and perfect,” one follower wrote.

“You have a fantastic body,” said a second fan.

Other followers took notice of how nicely the jeans fit her.

“you give them jeans a beautiful figure,” commented a third admirer.

“Those jeans curve around your booty so nicely,” wrote fourth fan.

Earlier this week, Hilde rocked another pair of distressed jeans with a sexy halter top. It seems whatever she wears, she looks sensational.