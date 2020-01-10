Australian Bombshell Jem Wolfie Rocks Her Curves & Embraces Positive Vibes For New Year

Blond bombshell Jem Wolfie recently uploaded a new photo to her Instagram page and it is generating a lot of waves. The Australian model and influencer is known for her luscious curves and they are on full display in this latest snapshot.

The new photo from the 28-year-old social media vixen features her in a matching bra and panty set as she flaunts her incredible figure. Jem is smiling broadly as she teases in her caption that she is feeling happy about all of the positive vibes ahead in 2020.

Jem is wearing her long blond locks in loose waves that casually cascade down her back and over one shoulder. She is wearing a heavy eyeshadow look and has her eyes closed as her head tilts back. The only visible accessories are some dainty hoop earrings and Jem completes the look with a simple pink lip color.

The bra and panty set Jem is wearing in this picture is from the Australian clothing brand Bonds. It appears that the Aussie model picked the relatively basic racer crop bra and string bikini in the gray color and she easily elevated the pieces to a sexy level of fabulous.

The setting for this new Instagram snap has Jem sitting on a ledge or bench of some sort, with the background a bit hazy so that all of the focus is on the model herself.

Jem is leaning forward for this picture, her legs slightly spread apart and her hands resting between them. This position perfectly showcases the model’s deep cleavage and the waistband of the panties is pulled up high to flaunt the Aussie gal’s curvy hips and flat tummy.

This sexy photo was an immediate hit among Jem’s 2.7 million Instagram followers. Nearly 130,000 people liked the post in the first 16 hours after Jem had uploaded it, and almost 1,000 comments were posted in that same timeframe.

“Can’t believe I didn’t notice that smile at first,” admitted one enthusiastic follower.

“Beautiful photo miss love your smile radiant,” praised someone else.

“Body of a goddess,” exclaimed another fan.

“I’ve said it before and I guess I’m gonna go ahead and say it again, YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!” wrote another entranced supporter of Jem’s.

Some of Jem’s uploads feature relatively simple setups, like this one, and others get a bit more wild like a recent video showing Jem wearing a Santa hat and playing a keyboard. No matter what kind of look the Australian bombshell delivers to her fans, they go wild over her curves and are always left anxious to see more.