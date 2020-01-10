Alexis Eddy Cause Of Death: Family Members Accuse MTV Of Contributing To ‘Are You The One?’ Star’s Overdose

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on the MTV reality show Are You The One?, died on Thursday of a drug overdose, and family members believe that the network bears some of the blame for her death.

The 23-year-old passed away on Thursday morning, the former MTV television personality’s grandmother told Radar Online. Carol Efaw said that Eddy succumbed to an unspecified drug addiction, adding that she feels the cable network bears some responsibility for feeding into the addiction of her granddaughter, who she called a “lost soul.”

“Those shows mess up kids,” Efaw added, accusing MTV of encouraging her addiction through the reality television dating show.

The network had not yet released a statement on her passing.

Eddy appeared on Season 6 of the reality show, which aired in 2017. As the report noted, Eddy opened up about her difficult family life to viewers, sharing that her cousin had been convicted of murder.

Police had responded to Eddy’s West Virginia home early on Thursday for a report of a female suffering cardiac arrest. They have not yet released a cause of death, but Radar Online reported that they did not suspect foul play.

As the above report noted, Eddy had been sharing pictures of her attempts to overcome her drug addiction in recent months and documenting her recovery process on social media. In one Instagram photo, she posed beside her father and wrote in the caption that both of them were “sober and healthy” for the first time together.

But Efaw revealed that her granddaughter was not able to remain on the path to recovery and had recently relapsed, leading to her death.

“It was an OD,” she told Radar Online. “She caught a hold of it again. She is not hurting anymore at least.”

Efaw did not reveal exactly how MTV may have encouraged her granddaughter’s drug addiction, but a number of other reality show stars have died of suspected overdoses. As Radar Online reported, 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman also died in 2016 of a suspected drug overdose, while earlier that year, Catfish star Ashley Sawyer passed away in similar circumstances. Police in Alabama were called to Sawyer’s apartment for a report of a woman in medical distress, and she later died.

Like Eddy, both Sawyer and Fairman were 23 at the time of their passing.

Alexis Eddy’s death remains under investigation, and police are reportedly conducting toxicology tests to determine her exact cause of death.