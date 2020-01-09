Gwen Stefani Stuns In Sparkly Corset And Fishnet Stockings In Throwback Photo From Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani gave her fans a treat on Thursday when she posted a throwback black and white photo of herself on stage taken at a previous concert during her Las Vegas residency. In the shared snapshot, the “Sweet Escape” singer rocked a sparkly embellished corset and matching briefs. The over-the-top costume also featured a white feathered train.

Although the black and white filter obscured the image’s true colors, previous Instagram photos of Gwen in this outfit reveal that it’s actually silver.

Gwen paired the took with fishnet stockings, thigh-high boots, and black elbow-length gloves. She pulled her bleach blond locks into a sleek ponytail and wore her signature dark eye makeup and lipstick.

Videos from the residency revealed that she wore this costume under an oversized black and white tuxedo jacket to open the show with “Hollaback Girl.”She then removed the jacket and added the feathered train to sing “Bathwater,” a song that was originally released on No Doubt’s fourth studio album Return to Saturn.

While Gwen didn’t reveal the costume’s designer, People Magazine reports that the costumes for her Vegas shows were designed by Versace, The Blonds, Marchesa Couture and Moschino by Jeremy Scott

It’s clear that Gwen has a thing for corsets as she’s worn them both on and off stage. During the first episode of her latest stint as a coach on The Voice, Gwen wore an elaborate multicolored corset design with gold braided trim and matching leggings.

As Vogue reports, she also wore a bejeweled corset under a sweeping white fur coat embellished with Swarovski crystals designed by Jeremy Scott

In the caption of her most recent post, Gwen said that she couldn’t wait to get back on stage to resume her residency in February. Several commenters expressed excitement about it too.

“Would love to see your show. You have so much positive energy, it’s contagious,” one fan wrote.

Others shared rave reviews about her previous performances.

“Best concert ever! You’re amazing!!” an enthusiastic admirer added.

“Your show was my birthday present from my neighbors… we had THE BEST time! Thank you SO MUCH for your love and energy.” a third commented.

And some future concert-goers asked her whether her boyfriend Blake Shelton would be joining her on stage.

“Hubby and I will be there front and center opening night!! Hope you bring #blakeshelton onstage for a duet! You two are super adorable!”

Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas residency resumes on February 12 at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood.