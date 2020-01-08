Zoe Kravitz Wears Nothing But Seashell Accessories For ‘Elle Magazine’

Zoe Kravitz recently posted images of her Elle Magazine cover shoot with her millions of Instagram followers.

The Big Little Lies star was selected to be the magazine’s February cover star and left little to the imagination in one of her photos from the shoot. In the post, Kravitz is sitting with her legs crossed and is wearing nothing but a seashell necklace and headdress. The actress’ arm is placed over her knees, with another one gently touching her neck. Kravitz’ upper body is fully covered, allowing only her legs, thighs and arms to show in the image. Her fingernails and toenails are also painted green and are on full display in the post. She is also showing off her many tattoos, which are on her arms.

Kravitz’s natural glow is shining in the cover photo. The actress’ tiny dreadlocks are pulled into a ponytail away from her face. The ponytail allow Kravitz’s fans to see her natural makeup look. She appears to be rocking a bare face, with sculpted eyebrows and a dark lipstick. The daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz’s skin is also glowing in the stunning cover picture.

Many of Kravitz’s fans seemed to enjoy the actress’ look for her Elle cover shoot. The actress received more than 190,000 likes after posting the image and received more than 900 comments from her fans.

“You’re a Goddess,” another fan said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Pretty feet Zoe,” one fan mentioned.

“You are perfection in the purest way,” another follower said.

In her cover story, Kravitz opened up about her marriage to longtime boyfriend Karl Glusman. The pair got married back in June 2019 in Paris, in front of Kravitz’s family and her Big Little Lies co-stars. Kravitz dished to Elle that, since she and Glusman tied the knot, she has felt more secure in their relationship. The actress said that while she and Glusman often travel for their careers, she doesn’t worry that it will affect them in a negative way. She also said that, even though the two have disagreements, she knows now that they’re both willing to save their marriage, no matter what transpires.

“Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe,” Kravitz said.