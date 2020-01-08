Elsa Hosk Rocks All-Lace Lingerie In Massive Instagram Photoshoot With Cat

Elsa Hosk treated her fans to a massive photo dump on Instagram featuring not only herself, but a cuddly white and brown cat. In the series posted on Wednesday afternoon, Elsa rocked a barely-there lace lingerie set and loose pants as she snuggled up to her feline friend.

The photos showed Elsa standing at the top of a small staircase surrounded by gray walls. She flashed various poses with her beautiful Siamese cat in her arms. The model left very little to the imagination in a completely see-through matching bra and panties from Victoria’s Secret. Her top featured a white, lacy design that covered only what was necessary, leaving her ample cleavage exposed at the center.

Elsa’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the bra and a pair of white undies with a matching white lace overlay. The lace came up higher on her waist than the underwear, adding another racy touch to the look. Elsa’s panties also featured high cuts that sat on her hips and output her hourglass figure on display. To finish off the look, Elsa also wore a pair white, sheer pants, which were left completely unzipped and folded open to show off the lingerie.

The IMG model rocked a natural makeup look with her outfit, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. Elsa’s long, blond hair was styled in messy waves that fell down her shoulders and back.

The first and last of the six images showed Elsa facing away from the camera, giving fans a look at her toned back. Both the model and the cat looked over her shoulder. Three other photos showed Elsa facing the camera and arching her back to further emphasize her abs as the cat curled up in her arms.

One of the photos featured Elsa standing with one leg bent on the stair in front of her while the cat sat on her knee. Elsa placed her hands on her chest, drawing attention to her cleavage, and stared at the camera.

Elsa’s post garnered 129,000 likes and just over 480 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s followers left praise for her stunning look and her furry friend in the comments section.

“I love your cute little side profile,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Beautifully shot and the kitty is really cute,” another user added.

“This is the most adorable picture I’ve seen all 2020,” said a third follower.

“Imagine being this beautiful,” added a fourth person.

Elsa’s rare lingerie photos are a hit with her fans, but they also love to see her get all dressed up. To celebrate New Year’s, the babe rocked a skintight, shimmering gold dress in a video post, which garnered 359,000 views.