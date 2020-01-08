Fitness Model Gabby Allen Shows Off Toned Booty In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Gabby Allen posted a new update to her Instagram page and her 1.1 million-plus fans are going wild for it.

On Tuesday, January 7, the British fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a bikini that puts her insane physique front and center. Allen paired her photo with an unusual caption that was written upside down and reads: “Always look from another point of view.”

For the shot, Allen — who is also known for appearing on the popular British reality TV show Love Island — is posing in front of a large letter “W” in an undisclosed location. Allen appears to be in a hotel, with rooms featuring in the background amid a series of palm trees.

Allen is wearing a tiny mismatched two-piece bathing suit. The bikini top is lime green and boasts a classic triangle cut, with thin straps tying up behind her neck and back. The model is posing with her back to the camera, but the left side of her bikini top is visible in the shot.

Allen teamed her top with a pair of bikini bottoms in black. Its straps sit high on her frame, while its thong bottom puts her enviable derriere fully on display.

The reality TV star did not disclose the brand of the style of her bikini. Allen’s blonde hair appears to be wet and slicked back, suggesting she had been swimming before having this photo captured.

Allen is posing with her legs apart as she twists her torso to face the camera. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera from over her left shoulder as she grabs her hair with one hand. Her eyes are further intensified by her striking brows. Allen also appears to be wearing dark eyes makeup, specifically mascara. The bright sun also helps accentuate her deep tanned complexion in the photo.

Unsurprisingly, the post proved to be quite popular with her legion of fans. In under a day of being posted, the photo garnered more than 21,900 likes and upwards of 100 comments.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her flawless figure and to share their admiration for Allen.

“Just living your best life eh babe X,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I see what ya did there,” said another user.

“Finest body ever. Just class Gabby,” a third fan raved, including a series of kiss mark emoji and hearts at the end of the comment.