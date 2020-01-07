Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Perky Derriere In Latest Instagram Post

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her cheeky ensemble.

On Tuesday, January 7, cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her one million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the stunner striking a seductive pose in a white-walled room with cabinets in the background. She faced away from the camera and leaned against a door with her hand outstretched and her knee bent. Liz tilted her chin downward and looked over her shoulder, with her mouth slightly open.

The expert cosplayer flaunted her fabulous figure in what appears to be a black thong bodysuit with mesh paneling. She also sported a pair of thigh-high black stockings, giving her even more sex appeal. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination. Her perky derriere and sculpted hips were put on display, much to the delight of Liz’s audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of the black ink sun tattoo on her right buttock. The model accessorized the sultry look with black frame glasses and a pair of fuzzy cat ears.

The blonde bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were perfectly manicured and painted black and white.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her cheeky tattoo, implying that the “sun always shines” on her bottom.

One fan proceeded to questioned if Liz had been waiting to make that joke.

“Lol how long have you been wanting to say that since you queued that tat,” asked the commenter.

“13 years,” confirmed the model.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So sexy. Just absolutely gorgeous and perfect,” gushed one fan.

“Just wanna say you look beautiful and your work is brilliant!” added a different devotee.

“You’re just way too incredible,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Liz has shown off her incredible curves on social media. As fans are aware, even her cosplay costumes are rather revealing. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she dressed as the character Daenerys Targaryen from the HBO hit show Game of Thrones by wearing a plunging blue dress and a blond wig. That post has been liked over 62,000 times since it was shared.