Amber Heard Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini In Hawaii With A Boot On Her Foot

Amber stunned in a skimpy bikini after injuring her foot.

Amber Heard sizzled in a seriously hot bikini photo posted to her Instagram account this week. In the gorgeous snap, which she shared with her 3.8 million followers on January 6, the stunning actress showed some serious skin as she posed poolside in the tiniest string two-piece with a boot on her foot after sustaining an injury.

The beauty put her flawless and toned body on full show in the photo as she posed in the two-piece with a children’s inflatable yellow giraffe rubber ring around her waist.

She stood by the swimming pool and Jacuzzi with her long blond hair down and draped over her shoulder as she tipped her head to the left. The stunning blue ocean could be seen stretching for miles behind her into the distance.

Amber stunned in her skimpy bikini look, with was made up of a plunging brown triangle top with thin strings tied around her neck and her back. She paired that with matching bottoms in the same color that had the same strings tied into bows across both of her hips.

But while it looked as though she was most definitely ready to take the plunge and hit the water, it’s unlikely the Justice League and Aquaman star actually got wet and took a dip in the pool.

Amber had a large boot on her left foot, but didn’t reveal in the post exactly how she injured herself. The star went sans shoe with her right foot and also appeared to be showing off her stunning natural beauty as she went makeup-free for the sunny pool day.

Amber accessorized her two-piece with several necklaces that were draped around her neck.

She didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, though The Daily Mail reported that the photo was actually a throwback snap from the actress’s recent vacation to tropical Hawaii.

She also joked about her unidentified injury in the caption, telling fans to not let a boot ever “get in the way” of their dreams.

While many fans asked why she had to wear the boot in the comments section, others were quick to share their praise for her stunning bikini body.

“Gorgeous,” one person told Amber.

“Still so beautiful no matter what,” another said.

Loading...

A third commented by telling her, “You’re still hot even with a broken foot.”

The sizzling bikini shot has already received more than 357,000 likes.

Johnny Depp‘s former wife is no stranger to showing off her toned body in her swimwear, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she was spotted enjoying some downtime on a yacht last year as she wowed in a red-hot string bikini while doing some sunbathing in the Italian sun.