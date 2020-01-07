American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Physique In String Bikini For Hot New Selfie

Qimmah Russo shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that has 1.3 million-plus fans drooling over her sculpted physique.

On Tuesday, January 7, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini. Russo paired her photo with a motivational message to encourage her Instagram followers to train harder in order to get the body they want.

In the photo, Russo can be seen indoors posing in front of what looks to be a bathroom mirror. The model is holding her phone above her head as she looks at the screen to capture the selfie. According to the geotag she included with her post, Russo was in Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Russo is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in black with details at the seams in neon pink, yellow and green, adding a pop of color to her ensemble. The bikini top has itty bitty triangles that barely cover her chest, putting her toned torso fully on display. In addition, the top features two thin straps that tie up behind her neck.

Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with straps that tie up on the sides. The strings sit high on her hips and lower on the front, helping accentuate the contrast between her slender midsection and toned lower body.

Russo did not indicate where her bikini is from or what style she is wearing. The model is wearing her hair dyed blond and curly, with the top part pulled up in a stylish hairstyle.

Russo’s head is tilted back as she peers at her phone with her lips parted in a sultry way. She has on a generous amount of black mascara, or even possibly lash extensions. She appears to be wearing little makeup otherwise. Also visible in the photo is Russo’s bellybutton piercing and a tattoo she has on her bikini line.

Russo’s most recent post proved to be a success with her legion of fans. Within just a few hours, the photo racked up more than 29,000 likes and upwards of 290 comments.

Users of the social media app used this opportunity to rave about Russo’s incredible physique, and also to share their admiration for her in the comments section.

“Bawdy + hottie = bawhottie,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Wow chica WOW wowwwwww!” raved another one, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.