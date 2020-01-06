Dua Lipa Stuns In Marbled Bikini On Instagram

Dua Lipa posted a new bikini pic to her Instagram page earlier today. The singer was seen rocking a colorful, marbled swimsuit that popped against her tanned skin.

The stunner was seen sitting on a wooden platform outside. She crossed her legs and leaned back on her hands. This pose seemed to emphasize her toned abs. The bikini top featured a halter-style cut with a loose, boat-neck look. Meanwhile, the bottoms were matching with just a thin strap. The design was eye-catching, with blue being the most prominent color. Other neon shades, like green and pink, could be seen throughout.

Dua looked up at the camera while squinting slightly, thanks to the bright sun that was in her eyes. She seemed to have a hint of a smile on her face, while she seemingly went makeup-free. Perhaps she wore light pink lipstick.

The “Don’t Stop Me Now” singer wore her hair up in a light pink scrunchie. She left a big strand of blond highlights down to frame the right side of her face.

The beauty accessorized with a charm necklace.

Behind her was another woman that lay on her stomach. Beyond that was a large estate. The geotag revealed that Dua was in Miami, Florida.

Fans rushed to the comments section to send their love to the singer.

“Body goals 2020,” declared an admirer.

“Half asleep but still cute doe,” complimented a follower, referring to the captions.

“OH MY GOD ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” raved a fan.

Loading...

“Taping this pic to my fridge NOW,” claimed a fourth Instagram user.

Another Instagram update from the same day revealed that Dua was there with a big group of girls, as they seemingly enjoyed yoga, the water, and each others’ company.

The singer has been posting updates from Miami since five days ago. Prior to that, she performed at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” according to The Washington Post. Other performers included Post Malone and Green Day.

Plus, Dua posted another bikini photo to her Instagram page three days ago. This time, it was a leopard-print ensemble. And in addition to the bikini, the bombshell sported a matching shirt on top. She wore her hair down and slicked down with a middle part. She used a couple of hair clips to keep her locks in place.

Dua was seen looking down slightly while tugging at her shirt. Her hoop earrings were the only visible pieces of jewelry.