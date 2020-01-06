Abby Rao Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Revealing Outfit On Instagram

American model Abby Rao took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 5, and stopped her 900,000-plus fans and followers in their tracks by posting a set of very hot pictures.

In the snaps, the hottie could be seen rocking a glittery white bra that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

The stunner teamed her bra with black pants and a red-and-black cardigan that she slipped off her shoulder to strike a pose.

In terms of accessories, Abby opted for a delicate silver pendant along with silver stud earrings.

The blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, a light pink shade of glossy lipstick, gray eyeshadow, and false eyelashes. The hottie finished her look with defined eyebrows. Finally, she wore her blond tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

To pose for the snap, Abby stood against the backdrop of some trees. According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Los Angeles, California, but the model did not specify the exact location in her post.

To her fans’ delight, the stunner posted two pictures and a video from the same photoshoot. In the first picture, the 22-year-old model could be seen lifting her chin and looking straight into the camera. In the video, she could be seen tilting her head, puckering her lips and looking away from the camera.

In the third and final picture, the hottie could be seen lifting her chin and leaving her lips slightly parted to give off seductive vibes.

In the caption, the model wrote “thinking about you,” without specifying who she was referring to. As a result, many of her fans assumed that Abby was probably missing her ex-boyfriend, YouTuber Bryan “RiceGum” Le, with whom she broke up with in November last year after 10 months of dating.

Within five hours of going live, the post amassed more than 124,000 likes and over 2,000 comments which shows that Abby is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Thinking about RiceGum? Forget him, I am here and I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Whoever is gonna wife’s you will be lucky af!!!” another fan chimed in.

“So, so sexy! I want you forever, Abby,” a third follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Abby’s fellow models and influencers. These included Isabella Buscemi, Katie Bell, and Montana Manning, among others.