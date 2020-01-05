Fitness Model Chantel Zales Flaunts Famous Curves In A Tighter-Than-Skin Outfit

American model Chantel Zales is no stranger to flaunting her curves on Instagram. Following her pic-posting ritual, the model recently took to her page and wowed her 4 million followers with a very hot snap.

In the picture, Chantel could be seen rocking a very low-cut, brown bodysuit that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as major sideboob. That’s not all, but the model also opted for a pair of tighter-than-skin brown leggings that accentuated her peachy posterior and long legs.

To keep it glamorous and sexy, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a nude-pink shade of lipstick, a tinge of bronze blusher that perfectly contoured Chantel’s cheekbones, false eyelashes, and defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders.

The model clicked the selfie in front of a mirror against the backdrop of a gold table and a painting. She, however, neither wrote anything about the location in the caption nor used a geotag with her post.

To her fans’ delight, she posted not one, not two, but three selfies from the same photo shoot. In the first one, the Albuquerque native could be seen striking a side pose while sticking her booty out. The pose also allowed her to flash an ample amount of sideboob.

In the second snap, the model stood straight to strike a frontal pose. She looked at the camera and slightly puckered her lips.

In the third and final picture, Chantel once again struck a side pose but this time, she did not look at the camera, unlike the first picture.

In the caption, she asked her fans which one of her pics do they like the best, adding that she would be posting more selfies in 2020.

Within a day of posting, the snaps garnered almost 25,000 likes and over 500 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure and beautiful looks.

“All are cute but the first one seems to be catching the eye a bit more,” one of her followers shared his observation with Chantel.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow! I’m so obsessed with you,” another admirer chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote that he indiscriminately likes all the three pictures.

“I like all of them [because] you’re so stunning! And yes, more self-love and selfies! You are so wonderful, I wish you a blessed 2020.”

Many of Chantel’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Jessica Killings, Eriana Blanco, and Valeria Orsini, among others.