La La Anthony Makes Sure Orange Is The New Black As She Models A Sassy Dress For A Classy Event

Although La La Anthony already chose her favorite 2020 fashion statement, which featured a top made of black ostrich feathers, she may want to rethink her choice. On Saturday, the diva stepped up her sartorial game by rocking a burnt orange frock that showcased nearly every inch of her remarkable physique.

The intricate dress, which was endowed with a number of pleats down one side, featured an asymmetrical hemline. One leg was covered all the way down to La La’s mid-calf, while the other side was gathered upward so that her enviable thigh was on view.

The top of the orange frock was just as complicated. One arm and shoulder were bare while the other side included a long sleeve and a large shoulder pad. The neckline was tightly fitted under her chin while pleating had been worked into the upper half of the garment.

The sexy ensemble, which La La announced she would be wearing to the Vanity Fair and Amazon pre-Golden Globes bash, rocked a skintight midsection also endowed with pleats. Her tiny waist was on point, as were her toned hips, seen since the slick fabric used to make the frock allowed for some stretch. To complement her stunning dress, La La’s feet were firmly planted into a pair of gold heels with pointy toes.

La La wore her extremely long hair in an equally long braid that started at the top of her head. She held onto the bottom part as she posed for her money shot in the corner of a room that did not seem to be furnished.

She wore huge gold hoop earrings and a full face of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, black mascara likely swiped onto faux lashes, black eyeliner, nude-colored lipstick, contouring, and blush. The 38-year-old Power star’s long nails had been filed into coffin shapes as they rocked dark red polish.

La La’s 9.8 million Instagram admirers were immediately enthralled by her new fashion statement. Nearly 70,000 followers pressed “like” on the social media update while more than 780 fans offered comments within an hour of the post going live.

Many spoke via emoji — including fire, red hearts, black hearts, and red heart-eye faces — while others used their words.

“LaLeezy Tha Slayer,” stated one admirer, who added a red heart-eye face and a red heart emoji.

“For the ones in the back sleeping…this is a stunner,” said a second fan, who added a string of eight red heart emoji.

“Ohhhhh lala,” quipped a third fan, who added a red heart emoji and three fire emoji.

“…orange is my fav color, looking gorgeous,” remarked a fourth follower.