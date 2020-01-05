Irina Shayk Sizzles In Neon Yellow Bikini At A Waterfall

Irina Shayk posted a new Instagram share with her followers earlier today. She was seen rocking a neon yellow bikini while posing at a waterfall.

The photo was taken from a distance, and showed not just the stunner, but the impressive waterfall in the backdrop. But thanks to the bright color of her swimsuit, her figure was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the picture.

Her neon yellow two-piece had a top with thick straps and a scoop neckline. Her bottoms were a matching pair, and had thin straps on the sides.

Irina was seen standing in shallow waters. She bent her right knee slightly and placed her hands by her sides. The model tilted her head up and looked into the distance to her right.

Behind her was a huge stream of water that fell between mossy cliffs on both sides. The foreground revealed a rocky area. And although the photo appeared to have been taken in low light, everything was crystal clear.

The model tagged a couple of accounts to the picture. One was the Four Seasons Resort in Costa Rica, and another was Rowan Papier.

The geotag also revealed that she was at the Papagayo Peninsula, which makes sense, considering that’s the location of the resort. The five-star hotel boasts a picturesque location along the water.

Fans seemingly had only nice things to say about the beauty in the comments section.

“My favourite place! Last year today that was me (sans that incredible body),” joked a follower.

“Don’t go chasing…ah, nevermind,” wrote an admirer.

Loading...

“Enjoy my country,” noted a fan.

“Beautiful Girl Beautiful Waterfall,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell has been posting updates from the same Costa Rican resort since five days ago. Up until now, her updates showed her at the beach and on a narrow river. However, her newest picture was the first one by a waterfall. Fans will need to wait to see if she’ll be sharing any more photos from her trip.

One of her recent photos, which she posted a couple of days ago, showed her rocking another bikini. This time, she stood with her back towards the camera. She stood on her toes, and rocked bottoms with a high-rise cut in the back. It appeared to be leopard-print, and she wore a matching top. Irina completed her look with an orange, floppy hat. She stood on her toes with her left leg crossed in front.