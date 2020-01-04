Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Bare Booty In A Tan Bikini In The Maldives

Sports Illustrated bombshell Emily Ratajkowski thrilled her Instagram followers with a pair of sizzling bikini shots on Saturday afternoon. The sizzling brunette shared a couple of photos from her recent trip to the Maldives, and immediately got fans talking with her fierce physique and bold swim attire.

As per usual, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur was wearing a sexy two-piece from her own collection. Her latest photo shoot saw her showcasing the brand’s already famous “Las Olas” bikini — which she has modeled on Instagram on a number of occasions, and which is available on her website in a variety of bold colors and cheeky prints. This time around, Emily chose to show off the seductive swimsuit in tan, and kept followers glued to their screens with her flawless curves.

Posing in a rainy, tropical location, the 28-year-old hottie turned her back to the camera and showed off her peachy posterior. Her tiny string thong did very little to cover up her enviable curves, leaving her pert derriere all but exposed. The triangle ruched design sat low on her sculpted hips, accentuating her taut waistline — and emphasizing the difference between her chiseled waist and curvy backside. The side-tie piece featured a long, thin string that was secured with a loopy bow, draping down her body and luring the gaze to her toned thighs.

While Emily’s bodacious bosom was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, the gorgeous model still managed to call attention to her shapely chest. The Sports Illustrated babe flashed quite a bit of sideboob in the skimpy bikini top — also a triangle ruched design that perfectly matched the bottoms. Notably, Emily didn’t wear the top’s long, dramatic string wrapped around her midriff a number of times, as she has often done in the past. Instead, she went for a different look, tying the string around her chest line.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski fashion, the stunning supermodel paired the smoking-hot look with a smoldering attitude. She looked over her shoulder with an intense gaze, shooting a fierce look at the camera. Her luscious tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face on one side, being tucked behind her ear on the other to expose her shiny gold hoop earring. The model sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup.

Photographed on an outdoor terrace, Emily took refuge under the eaves of a straw beach hut as the downpour washed over the elegant resort. Modern sofas completed the decor, which also included fancy log walls and wood flooring, as well as a posh swimming pool. A couple of palm leaves towered over the paradisaical setting, adding a splash of color to the earth-toned scene.

Shared to the Instagram page of Emily’s clothing label, the double update was very well received by fans. The photos garnered more than 16,100 likes and quite a few comments from the model’s ardent admirers.

“Love this Beautiful gorgeous veiw [sic] Emily so amazing!!!!” assured one fan, adding a fire emoji and two heart emoji for emphasis.

“I feel like those b*tt cheeks have never had one single McDonald’s calorie in their lives,” another Instagrammer remarked about Emily’s perky booty.

“You are just perfect. I wish i could have your body,” wrote a third person.

“Looks stunning and beautiful Emily! What a beauty! @emrata,” gushed a fourth follower, tagging Emily’s personal Instagram profile.