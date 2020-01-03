Alexa Dellanos Rings In The New Year In Cleavage-Baring Micro Dress: ‘2020 Is Our Year’

Alexa Dellanos was among the many celebrities who reached out to fans at the start of the new year. The Instagram star took to the popular social media platform on January 1 to thank followers for “all the love and support” that had come her way all throughout 2019. The 24-year-old — who just celebrated her birthday with a provocative Instagram post, which you can check out below — penned a sweet message for her admirers, and welcomed 2020 with some positive vibes and a killer outfit.

The Instagram sensation rang in the new year on the idyllic Caribbean island of St. Barths, where she’s been enjoying a sun-kissed vacation since shortly after Christmas. Alexa spent New Year’s Eve partying with friends, yet still took the time to check in with her ever-growing fanbase and wish her 1.7 million Instagram followers a Happy New Year. The gorgeous blonde also dropped a hot pic from the party to show off her sizzling outfit, and dazzled her admirers with her stunning beauty and sexy look.

Alexa showed off her flawless curves in a skintight bodycon micro dress that perfectly showcased her bodacious figure. For the special occasion, the blond bombshell squeezed into a minuscule white number — a low-cut, strappy design that emphasized her hourglass frame. The figure-hugging dress boasted a see-through mesh insert that slashed across the midsection, offering a tantalizing view of her washboard abs and incredibly tiny waistline. The detail added spice to the curve-clinging dress, which was otherwise simple yet undeniably seductive.

Alexa showed a great deal of skin in the revealing micro dress. The scorching blonde exposed her massive cleavage, nearly spilling out of the dangerously low-cut item. The snug dress featured a deep square neckline and fit tightly across the chest, almost falling off of her ample assets. Thin, nearly invisible spaghetti straps kept the sexy garment in place, framing her generous decolletage and keeping Alexa from suffering a wardrobe malfunction. The busty blonde upped the ante by going braless under the tighter-than-skin dress, keeping the focus on her shapely bosom.

The stunner flaunted more than her buxom curves. Alexa put on a very leggy display in the daring micro dress, which hemmed at the thigh, offering a copious view of her chiseled pins. To show off the enticing outfit, she hopped on a table, posing seductively as she sat on the edge of the elegant furniture piece. The posture highlighted her round hips, while also calling attention to her curvy thighs and taut waistline. To add more spice to the steamy shot, she lifted up her arms and pulled back her golden tresses in a coquettish gesture that left her gorgeous features exposed.

Alexa kept things simple in makeup department, going for a natural-looking glam that consisted of a subtle shimmering eyeshadow, one that matched the light tone of her dress. She further accentuated her eyes with a dark eyeliner and used a clear lip gloss to plump up her lips.

Her locks fell down her back and over her shoulders, luring the gaze to her curvaceous bust. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and slipped on a pair of glittery gold strappy heels.

As expected, the photo stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, garnering more than 36,800 likes and 320 comments from Alexa’s admirers. Plenty of followers took to the comments section to wish her a happy new year.

“Happy New Years shordy [sic],” wrote one person, adding a water-wave emoji in a nod to Alexa’s tropical location.

“Happy New Year cutie! I wish you the best in the upcoming year!!” penned another, trailed by an assortment of festive emoji.

Others saw the post as the perfect opportunity to gush over Alexa’s beauty.

“Look at dat body,” read one message, followed by an OK-hand emoji.

“Can’t help but to wonder how can someone be so beautiful!!” commented another Instagrammer.

The curvy blonde made use of quite a few festive emoji herself in the caption.

“I love you guys so much!” she wrote, showing her appreciation for her adoring fans.