Val Chmerkovskiy Posts ‘Sexy’ Pic With Wife Jenna Johnson As They Swim With The Pigs In The Bahamas

The 'Dancing with the Stars' couple gets touristy while visiting the islands in the Bahamas.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have been sharing sizzling photos from their Bahamas vacation, but their latest snaps take the cake. During their recent holiday trip, the Dancing with the Stars couple shared the water with a massive pig, and they took the opportunity to pose for photos as they fed the animal a snack.

In a series of new photos posted to Instagram, Val and his wife of less than one year are shown posing with a huge black pig in the water, presumably in the Exumas. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancers are wearing patterned bathing suits as they feed the swimming swine a snack of apple chunks on long sticks. After the giant pig downs the snack, the animal happily takes off as Val and Jenna give it a final pat on the back.

In the caption to the post, Val joked that the encounter with the pig looks “way sexier” on Instagram than it does in real life. The mirrorball champ also included the hashtag “#fyrefestival,” in reference to the infamous fraudulent music festival that rocked the region three years ago.

In the comments section to the post, some fans remarked that anything Val and Jenna do is sexy.

“You feeding a pig apples how can that possibly not be sexy??” one fan wrote.

“Let’s be honest, You and Jen make everything look sexier,” another added.

But others expressed concern over how dangerous the encounter could have been had they run into an aggressive animal.

“Omgosh they can be mean. Glad you had a nice one,” one fan wrote of the notorious swimming pigs.

“This just isn’t right… I’m glad it didn’t decide either of you for lunch!” another added.

Loading...

While it may seem dangerous, a day trip to see the swimming pigs is a popular local attraction in the Bahamas as guests take a boat tour through the Exuma Cays, according to the website Bahamas.com. Today, Pig Beach features about 20 pigs and piglets who get daily visits from Bahamian natives and tourists like Val and Jenna.

Val and Jenna’s pics are the latest snaps from their whirlwind family vacation with Val’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd. The Dancing with the Stars foursome rang in the new year in the Bahamas, and they appear to be taking in all the tourist spots as they enjoy some time away from the dance floor.