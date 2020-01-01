Cosplay Model Liz Katz Stuns In Skintight Black Mini Dress And Boots In New Year’s Day Instagram Post

Cosplay model Liz Katz ushered in the new year with a bang, taking to Instagram early on Wednesday to share a photo of herself where she left little to the imagination in a tight black mini dress.

As seen in her new update, Liz was photographed while sitting on marble stairs, posing in such a way that highlighted how short her dress was. This allowed her to show off much of her exposed right thigh, with the “Start” half of her “Press Start” pair of tattoos clearly visible in the shot. The cosplayer was also flaunting her ample cleavage thanks to the low cut of her dress, which she teamed with a pair of thigh-high black boots for some added sex appeal.

For the seemingly casual shoot, Liz chose to wear her blond hair down as she flashed a serious, albeit vaguely seductive look at the camera. She kept her accessories simple, wearing a black choker around her neck to match the color of her dress and boots.

In the caption of her photo, the cosplay model suggested to her followers that she was “owning” the new year, before asking how the first few hours of 2020 have been for them thus far.

As of this writing, Liz’s New Year’s Day update has gotten close to 30,000 likes in the three hours or so since it was posted. The photo also got more than 400 comments from the 31-year-old social media sensation’s fans, many of whom chimed in with their expectations for 2020 or simply dropped by to compliment her or wish her a happy new year.

“Not as good as you,” read one fan’s answer to Liz’s “how’s your 2020” question.

“These boots are made for walking!” quipped a second follower, complimenting part of her all-black attire while quoting the title of a classic song.

Loading...

“Happy New Year beautiful,” gushed a third admirer.

“Still my favorite on this platform,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Liz has been keeping busy on Instagram for most of the holiday season, making up for her lack of updates from professional shoots with a number of photos that may have been taken at home. These include a post from Monday evening, where she was snapped while wearing another short and tight mini dress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this outfit was notable due to the fact that her outfit — as well as her caption — made reference to the iconic Donkey Kong video game franchise.