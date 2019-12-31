Alleged Texas Church Gunman Keith Kinnunen Was Angry That Congregation Wouldn’t Give Him Money, Minister Says

An ex-wife described the man as 'crazy' and 'violent.'

Keith Kinnunen, the man who allegedly opened fire in a Texas church before being shot and killed by a congregant, was upset with the congregation for not giving him money, the church’s minister said.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Kinnunen, wearing a fake beard, wig and long coat as a disguise, allegedly opened fire during worship on Sunday morning at West Freeway Church of Christ, killing Richard White and Anton “Tony” Wallace. Kinnunen was then shot dead by a member of the church’s volunteer security team. The security member was identified as Jack Wilson, who is also a firearms instructor.

As The Associated Press reports, Kinnunen, 43, had relied on the congregation in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement for food. However, when the congregation refused to give him cash, he got angry, Minister Britt Farmer said.

Farmer said that he recognized Kinnunen after seeing a photo of him without the disguise.

Officially, authorities have not determined a motive for Kinnunen’s alleged shooting spree.

Meanwhile, more information about the suspect is emerging.

Kinnunen reportedly had multiple run-ins with the law in several states in the years leading up to the shooting, according to CNN.

Keith Kinnunen, seen here in an Arizona mugshot from 2014, has a criminal history spanning several states dating back to 2009 in Tarrant County, including arrests for assault, theft, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a weapon and warrants for unpaid parking tickets. pic.twitter.com/eQCH7iL5Sa — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) December 31, 2019

In 2008, he was arrested in Fort Worth and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; that charge was later downgraded to misdemeanor deadly conduct. He was sentenced to 90 days in prison. In 2011, he was arrested in Oklahoma for assaulting a convenience store clerk and setting several items around the town of Tuttle on fire. In 2013, he was again arrested in the Fort Worth area, that time for misdemeanor theft.

Kinnunen also faced weapons charges in New Jersey.

Due to his extensive criminal record, Kinnunen should not have been legally able to purchase the shotgun he allegedly used in the shooting. How he came to be in possession of the firearm remains under investigation.

Loading...

Meanwhile, two of Kinnunen’s ex-wives, describe him as mentally ill and violent, according to NBC News.

“Mentally, I know he was mentally ill. He just wasn’t in his right mind,” said Angela Holloway, who was married to Kinnunen for eight years prior to 2010.

His first wife, Cindy Glasgow-Voegel, made a similar statement about him when she filed a protection order against him in Oklahoma in 2012.

“Keith is a violent, paranoid person with a long line of assault and batteries with and without firearms. He is a religious fanatic, says he’s battling a demon,” she said at the time.