Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Insane Bikini Bod During Bahamas Getaway

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd showed off her insane bikini body during a getaway to the Bahamas with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The dance professional shared two intimate beach pics to Instagram of herself and her mate enjoying some fun in the sun.

Peta is seen standing alongside her handsome husband in the photo series.

Wearing a mustard yellow two-piece swimsuit, Peta showed off her stunning shape for the cameras, the hard-won result of a life of healthful eating, exercise, and of course, hours in the ballroom. It’s there she prepared for her work on the most recent season of the ABC reality dance competition series, where she appeared alongside celebrity partner, basketball star Lamar Odom.

Peta’s bikini top was a tank style, skimming her shoulders and providing full coverage for the top half of her body before coming to an end just above her rib cage.

The bottom half of the swimwear had a high-cut hip and provided ample coverage over her taut tummy, leading into a cheeky bottom, showing off a hint of her toned backside. This style of bathing suit bottom is super-flattering because it sits high on the hips, giving the illusion of longer legs.

Peta paired her stunning swimwear with gold aviator glasses and tiny drop earrings, as seen in the images below.

Perhaps her most breathtaking accessory of all was her handsome husband, Maks, who sported a black-and-white vertical stripe pattern on his bathing suit trunks, with a coordinating yellow accent color to match his wife. Maks also wore sunglasses, his hair slicked back away from his face.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro, who runs a dance studio with his brother Val Chmerkovskiy, displayed his fine form for the cameras, showing off a six-pack set of abs and toned legs.

The couple’s DWTS family — including Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Henry Byalikov, and current mirrorball winner and former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown — were some of the first to comment positively on the photo series.

Fans loved the holiday images and the clear display of love and affection the couple has for one another.

“He does look good, but you look GREAT! You’re beautiful,” applauded one fan of the Australian-born dance pro.

“Hottest mom and dad ever,” said another fan of the couple, who are parents to one son, Shai.

“Baby #2 now loading,” joked a third fan, who believed the couple took the romantic getaway in an attempt to expand their loving family further.