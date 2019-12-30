Janet Jackson Reminisces Over Las Vegas Residency & Shares Steamy Clips From The Show

Janet Jackson is reminiscing over her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” which took place earlier this year. As the year is coming to an end, the music icon is reminding her fans of what the show consisted of.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker shared numerous bits of content within one post, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In the first video attached, Jackson’s song “Empty” played in the background. The clip contained lots of different footage from throughout the show. At the peak of her career, the “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” songstress cemented herself as a sex symbol with her raunchy lyrics and seductive dance moves. The mini show reel saw Jackson on her knees getting steamy and very intimate with a male who was tied up on a chair. She also grabbed one of her dancer’s crotch during choreography, who was in tight latex.

In the second clip, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper showed off what she does best, dancing. Jackson performed in a black-and-white PVC ensemble with a hat that matched. She looked like she was enjoying the moment while the crowd cheered her on.

In the third and final video, Jackson performed one of her slow jams, “I Get Lonely.” Jackson proved that she is still as sexy as ever as she performed racy choreography on the floor.

In the fourth bit of content, the “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)” entertainer shared two photos that had been edited together. On the left, a close-up photo of Jackson with her eyes closed and head rolled back saw the legend caught in the moment. On the right, she was sat on a stool, singing one of her hits.

For her caption, she told her 3.9 million followers that she was reflecting on some special moments from 2019. Jackson noted that “Metamorphosis” — which took place at the Park Theater — was her first Vegas residency. The shows took her back to where she began her performing career 46 years ago. She thanked her fans for the love and the support they showed her each night.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Five of the best nights of my life. THANK YOU for making my/our dreams come true,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for an incredible show and continuing to share your talent with the world <3” another shared.

“I am so elated that you’ve had such an amazing year. I’m even more happy that for the first time ever I was able to witness it all myself,” a third fan remarked.

“It was the best experience I’ve had I’ve seen you five times so far. Every time you top the last,” a fourth follower commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the residency was a box office success, making Jackson one of Vegas’ most successful performers of the decade after 18 shows. After earning $722,000 and selling over 4,000 tickets per night, she was ahead of Celine Dion and Britney Spears’ opening pace.