Candice Swanepoel And Doutzen Kroes Flaunt Pert Derrieres In Thong Bikinis

Blond bombshell Candice Swanepoel thrilled her 13.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap that featured herself and her fellow model, brunette beauty Doutzen Kroes. The duo sported skimpy thong bikinis from Candice’s swimwear line, Tropic of C, in the smoking hot update.

The gorgeous duo stood in front of a lush background filled with tropical greenery. Doutzen was on the left and rocked a pair of black thong bikini bottoms and no top. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in wet, tousled waves, and she reached to touch one of the trees in front of her. Doutzen’s gaze was focused on the tree itself rather than on the camera, and she showcased her stunning face in profile.

Candice stood on the right and stared directly at the camera with a seductive gaze. Candice rocked a pair of high-cut gray thong bikini bottoms. She posed with one foot flat on the ground and the other slightly raised to accentuate her pert derriere. Candice’s blond locks hung down her back, also wet and tousled, and she likewise left the bikini top behind and rocked nothing but her bottoms. Candice placed one hand on her head, brushing back some hair, and covered up her chest with the other arm.

Candice tagged Tropic of C in the picture and told her followers in the caption that she was excited to continue working with the brand, as well as bringing in others she likes working with. She also tagged photographer Jerome Duran in the photo.

Candice’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 206,600 likes within just 15 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling snap featuring two toned bombshells.

“Gorgeous!!!! As usual but still wanted you to know!” one fan commented.

Another one of her followers was getting excited for the year to come and said, “I feel that 2020 is going to a special year for everyone!”

“Beautiful sexy lovely ladies,” one follower added.

“You two are amazing,” another fan said.

Both bombshells have been involved with Victoria’s Secret as Angels, with Candice still working with the brand and Doutzen a prior Angel.

Candice is accustomed to rocking skimpy lingerie for Victoria’s Secret, but she has been modeling plenty of scandalous bikinis to promote her own swimwear brand recently. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Tropic of C Instagram page shared a sizzling snap of Candice in a leopard-print bikini with retro bottoms and a cleavage-baring top.