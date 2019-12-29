Lucie Rose Donlan Rocks A Beaded Bikini On Instagram

Lucie Rose Donlan shared a new bikini pic earlier today on Instagram. It showed her rocking a colorful and beaded ensemble.

The top and bottoms were matching. They were comprised of horizontal stripes in burnt orange, navy blue, and more. The top had thin straps with lace-up accents in the front. She tied it loosely, with the extra string falling down her midriff. The bottoms, on the other hand, had a similar tie-accent on her hips.

The Love Island star posed in front of a white wall. There were intricate, geometric designs on a panel that was directly behind Lucie. Meanwhile, she glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She arched her back and raised her left hand towards her hair.

The stunner opted to wear her hair down in a heavy left part. Her locks were voluminous with tight curls, with some of it falling in front of her left shoulder.

Lucie also wore colorful makeup. Her eyes were dusted with pink eyeshadow, and her lips popped thanks to her red lipstick. In addition, she accessorized with a puka shell necklace. It matched her ensemble and added to the island vibes. The surfer’s glittering belly button ring peeked through.

Another woman could be seen leaning against the wall behind the blonde. However, they were mostly cropped out of the shot. She sported what appeared to be another beaded bikini top, except hers had a triangle cut.

The geotag revealed that Luci was in Bali. She’s been posting updates from there since earlier this month.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the bombshell.

“Absolutely stunning…hope you had a fabulous Christmas xx,” wished an admirer.

“Channeling your inner Bo Derek You look Amazing gorgeous girl,” gushed a follower, referring to the Tarzan actress.

“You are my favourite girl from love island,” declared a fan.

“My goodness so beautiful!! Whats your diet like?? Help a sister out,” wrote a hopeful Instagram user.

In addition, the reality TV star shared another bikini pic earlier this month. She was spotted posing on her knees at the beach. The ensemble featured a classic cut, with the top resembling a sports bra. It was red at the top and white at the bottom. It read “Tomboy” in blue font. Her matching bottoms had a white waistband. Lucie glanced at the camera with a coy look. She tugged at a strand of her hair with her hand.