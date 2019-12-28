‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Slays In Tight Jeans & Crop Top Next To A Helicopter

Yanet Garcia stunned her fans in a pair of tight jeans alongside her boyfriend for her newest Instagram update, which she shared to her account on Saturday afternoon.

In the photo, Yanet rocked the distressed jeans paired with a skimpy tan tube top that showcased her abundant cleavage, tiny waist, and flat tummy. The social media fan favorite, who’s been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” also showed off her curvy hips and long lean legs in the ensemble.

Yanet accessorized the outfit with a flowing white and tan sweater over top, a pair of aviator sunglasses, and brown heels. She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder as she walked hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes in front of a yellow helicopter.

Yanet sported a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a dark lip color as she strutted her stuff. Meanwhile, Lewis wore a black tuxedo with white sneakers and his own pair of sunglasses.

In the caption of the snap, Yanet revealed that life feels like an adventure with her beau by her side, and added a sweet red heart emoji for emphasis.

Meanwhile, Yanet’s over 12.5 million followers quickly began to show their love for the post, and flocked to click the like button over 89,000 times while leaving more than 260 comments within the first 45 minutes after the snap went live on the network.

“You both looking amazing together,” one of Yanet’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the shot.

“Omg love this, you two are the cutest,” another adoring fan wrote.

“@lewishowes looking like a million bucks and you’re looking good too,” a third comment read.

“This could be the cutest couple of all time. I love seeing Yanet looking so happy, and Lewis seems to be head over heels in love with her. Can you two just get married and have babies already?!” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet worked up her followers while rocking some sexy leggings and a matching white sports bra as she posed for a photo shoot in Los Angeles, California earlier in the month.

That video proved to be a popular upload among Yanet Garcia’s fans, who have watched the clip over 1 million times and posted nearly 600 comments for the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” to date.