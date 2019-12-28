Jada Pinkett Smith Sizzles & Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Throwback Snap

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith thrilled her 9.6 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap that was taken over 20 years ago, just a few months after her son Jaden Smith was born.

In the shot, Jada was on the red carpet and wearing a skimpy black outfit. The picture appeared to have been taken at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, based on her caption and the logo on the wall behind her. Jada rocked a black bra that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Jada layered a black blazer crafted from a shiny satin fabric over the bra top, but the blazer had a plunging neckline that meant she still had plenty of skin on display.

Jada drew even more attention to her cleavage by adding a silver necklace with strands that draped down her chest. She paired the top with a black miniskirt that appeared to be close to bursting due to a scandalous detail on one leg. The miniskirt had a hem that barely grazed mid-thigh on the petite bombshell, revealing plenty of her toned legs. However, the skirt also had a slit on one side with a keyhole detail that showcased even more of her thigh.

She accessorized with a black hat, and her hair was tucked away underneath it. Her makeup was natural yet retro, with a frosted white eyeshadow accentuating her eyes and a soft pink gloss on her lips. In the caption of the post, Jada revealed that the picture was taken just a few months after she gave birth to Jaden.

Jada’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot throwback snap, and the post received over 313,900 likes within just 23 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to praise her ageless beauty.

“You look the same or BETTER!!!!!!!” one fan commented.

“Why did you have to flex on us so hard,” another fan said.

One follower couldn’t get enough of Jada and commented, “so elegant and classy but hood lol the flyest of them all.”

Another fan could hardly believe the picture was taken shortly after Jada gave birth and said, “girl I wish I could look this good after my baby is born.”

Though her latest Instagram update was a flashback, Jada’s body is still toned and incredible today, and she’s not afraid to show it off. Back in September, as The Inquisitr reported, Jada shared an Instagram update in which she rocked a pair of tight gold pants and a skimpy top that flaunted some cleavage. She added several bold accessories to the look and served up some major attitude.