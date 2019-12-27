Sarah Hyland Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Holiday Dress, Wells Adams Makes Hilarious NSFW Comment About Her Look

Wells sported a 'Game of Thrones' sweater for the couple's Christmas photo.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated their first holiday season as an engaged couple, but the actress was less than impressed with the results of their photo shoot in front of a Christmas tree.

On Thursday, Sarah took to Instagram to share a set of two photos with her fans. The Modern Family star was pictured wearing a tight black dress with long sleeves and ruching down the sides. The garment also featured a low square neckline that put a generous amount of Sarah’s cleavage on full display. Sarah gave her look a fun, festive touch by wearing a headband adorned with a pair of plaid reindeer antlers. Her other accessorizes included a few gold necklaces and a pair of over-sized glasses with gold frames.

Sarah wore her chocolate-colored tresses pulled back in a ponytail. For her beauty look, she sported vibrant lipstick that matched the red in her reindeer antlers.

Wells wasn’t quite as dressed up as his future bride. The Bachelor in Paradise star went for a more casual look by rocking a blue Game of Thrones-themed sweater emblazoned with the image of a snarling direwolf and the words “winter is coming.”

In both of the photos that Sarah shared, she was pictured with her chest pressed up against Wells. In the caption of her post, the actress lamented that she and her fiancé still can’t take a “proper picture” after celebrating three Christmases together. She was likely referring to her arm being blurry in the first photo.

However, Wells noticed something else about the pictures. In response to Sarah’s post, he commented on the placement of her chest in relation to the open mouth of the direwolf on his sweater.

“My dire wolf really loves breast meat apparently…” Wells wrote.

Sarah’s followers rewarded Wells’ humorous comment with over 2,700 likes.

Sarah responded to Wells with a funny remark of her own that was nearly as popular; her response earned a little over 2,200 likes.

“I apologize for there not being enough meat to feed your Wolf,” the actress wrote.

Fans were quick to reassure Sarah that she doesn’t need to worry about being meatier.

“In this picture the meat is looking very good tho girllll,” wrote one of the actress’ followers.

“Never apologize for your meat,” another fan remarked.

Even though Sarah wasn’t thrilled with the results of her holiday photo shoot with Wells, the couple’s pictures still racked up over 399,000 likes.

Back in October, Wells also delighted Sarah’s Instagram followers by commenting on one of her bikini photos. She had given the sizzling snapshot a cheeky caption referencing her “peach fuzz and mosquito bites,” and Wells responded by saying that he couldn’t blame the mosquitoes for wanting to eat her up.