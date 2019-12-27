Charly Jordan’s Tight Leopard Print Dress Leaves Virtually Nothing To The Imagination

Charly Jordan made a bold fashion statement this Christmas. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Jordan regularly travels around the globe, sharing her vacation photos with fans on her popular page. Her most recent trip landed her in St. Bart’s where she appeared to be having a fun and relaxing time over the holidays.

In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, Jordan sizzled in a series of new snaps as she wished her followers a very Merry Christmas. In the first photo in the deck, the stunner sat at a table with the gorgeous blue ocean just at her back. The model wore her long, blond locks pulled halfway back for the photo op and had a few pieces of loose hair falling around her face. Jordan looked right into the camera for the shot while rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipstick.

Even though she was sitting down in the image, the stunner still left little to the imagination, rocking a tight, silk leopard print dress that fit her like a glove, and exposed her cleavage and toned legs. To accessorize the look, Jordan rocked a cross necklace and wore a pair of sunglasses on her head as she held a glass of rose in one hand.

In the next few images in the series, Jordan was clad in the same sexy ensemble but she struck slightly different poses. The new series of photos has only been live on her page for a short time, but they’re already earning her a ton of attention with over 240,000 likes, and well over 600 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“You are just tooooo beautiful! I love you so much,” one follower commented on the photo, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

Loading...

“Wow, thank you charly, so thoughtful of you to wish me a merry christmas,” another added.

“Oh my those thighs are fine while you wine and dine,” a third follower gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Jordan stunned in another NSFW video while posing in the bath. In the short clip, the model appeared totally naked, covering her body only in flower petals. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 800 comments.