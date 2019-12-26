Fitness Model Dolly Castro Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress: ‘A New York State Of Mind’

Dolly Castro looks like a million bucks in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the fitness model on Instagram know, Castro loves to show off her fabulous figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, fitness gear, and even lingerie. In the most recent image shared for her fans, the stunner sizzled in another red-hot outfit.

In the caption of the image, Castro told fans that it was Christmas Eve, tagging herself in New York City. The model struck a pose front and center, wearing her long, brunette locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The smokeshow accessorized her look with a pair of dangly gold earrings and strappy black heels.

Like she normally does, the model put her killer figure on display, rocking a tight silver dress that fit her like a glove. The NSFW ensemble hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned stems. The dress was also off the shoulder and left little to the imagination, showing off plenty of cleavage for her army of fans. In the caption of the shot, the model credited retailer PrettyLittleThing for the gorgeous ensemble.

The post has only been live on Castro’s page for a short time, but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her loyal fans already, racking up over 54,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the sexy shot to wish her a merry Christmas while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure and outfit. A few more had no words and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“Happy Christmas gorgeous,” one fan gushed, adding a flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground. You look amazing girl. Absolutely,” a second Instagram user raved on the stunning snapshot.

“You are the hottest model that I have ever seen. I love you so much Miss Castro,” another chimed in.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” one more fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Castro stunned in another smoking hot photo by wearing a two-piece set. While striking a pose on a balcony, the model dropped jaws in a tight, black snakeskin-patterned skirt that showed off her hourglass figure as well as her fit legs. She paired the ensemble with a tight brown tank top, and it comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 47,000 likes.