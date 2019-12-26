DreamDoll Goes Nude & Poses With A Sheet On Instagram

DreamDoll posted a new Instagram update today with two photos. She was seen posing nude and posing with a sheet.

The rapper was photographed inside a dark red room. The flooring had a velvety texture, and the side of the frame was decorated with a red curtain. She placed a red sheet up to her chest, which covered her right side. This provocative look left the side of her booty on display along with her sideboob.

Behind her was a wall made up of square mirrors. The reflection revealed that the rest of the room was similarly decorated with red walls.

The first photo of the set showed DreamDoll sitting up while arching her back. She leaned back and rested on her left hand while bending her knees. Her hip tattoo peeked through in the shot.

She was seen rocking a blond hairstyle, which she wore in a middle part with waves. Her eyeshadow was shimmery, and her lips were done in light gloss with dark lip liner. In addition, she wore dark lashes and liner. She looked at the camera with a coy expression on her face.

The stunner was well-lit in the shot, with her skin glowing and looking flawless.

The second photo was taken from a higher vantage point. Plus, the camera was more zoomed in on the rapper. DreamDoll’s dark blush stood out while the rest of her skin looked glowing in the photos. The left side of the frame was decorated with a red curtain with an abstract design.

Fans had plenty of nice compliments for the rapper in the comments section. Some focused on sending her good wishes for the holidays.

“You just know how to make Christmas special,” expressed an admirer.

“Merry Christmas beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“Because YES! Babyyyyy! Merry Christmas babe!” exclaimed a follower.

Others debated whether she was naughty or nice, thanks to her captions. Many seemed to think the rapper was both naughty and nice at the same time.

“Definitely talking niceeee,” declared a fan.

In addition, the stunner shared another nude photo set earlier this month. She was seen striking a few different poses, all in front of a bright yellow backdrop. She stood with her left shoulder facing the camera in the first image and censored her chest with her right arm. Meanwhile, she raised her left hand into the air. DreamDoll wore her blond hair down in a side part, with the locks cascading past her derriere.