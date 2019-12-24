Kindly Myers Sizzles In Red Swimsuit And Poses With Bevy Of Blond Bombshells For Holiday Photo

Kindly and a group of models posed for a 'Baywatch'-inspired photo.

Voluptuous Playboy vixen Kindly Myers joined a group of fellow models for a holiday-themed photo shoot.

On Christmas Eve, Kindly gave her faithful followers an early Christmas gift in the form of a sizzling snapshot loaded with blond bombshells who are popular on social media. Kindly was pictured rocking a red, one-piece swimsuit. The garment featured extremely high-cut leg openings that showcased her shapely hips and thighs. The bathing suit also had a low-cut scoop neck that showed off an ample amount of the curvaceous ex-soldier’s cleavage. The logo for Heavyweight Factory Models was emblazoned on the upper left side of the swimsuit.

For her beauty look, Kindly sported a frosted pink lip, a bold, dark brow, and long, curled eyelashes covered with a generous coat of black mascara. She also accentuated her brown eyes with a blend of dark pink and light taupe eye shadow. A touch of highlighter gave her cheeks a subtle glow.

The social media sensation wore her long, golden blond hair down and straight. On her head, she wore a festive red Santa hat that matched her swimsuit. The other five Heavyweight Factory models who posed with Kindly sported the same bathing suit and hat. The gorgeous group of women included Alison Bowles, Dasha Mart, Bruna Rangel Lima, Alexa Collins, and Morgan Avery. The models were standing on the steps of a lifeguard tower with Kindly front and center. A sandy beach, palm trees, and tall buildings were visible in the background. The women’s seaside photo shoot was seemingly inspired by the TV series Baywatch.

In the caption of her post, Kindly wished her 1.8 million Instagram followers a merry Christmas.

Kindly’s holiday photo received thousands of likes from her fans soon after it was posted. The model’s Instagram followers also took to the comments section of the post to share their season’s greetings, gush over the gorgeous women in the picture, and crack Baywatch jokes.

“Absolutely beautiful ladies,” read one response to the model’s photo.

“Merry Christmas to you! I wish I could find one if not all you beautiful ladies under my tree tomorrow morning,” another fan wrote.

“Fam what episode of Baywatch was this,” wrote a third admirer.

“Who needs Hasselhoff??” quipped a fourth commenter.

This wasn’t the only beach photo that Kindly shared with her followers ahead of the holidays. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured topless in the sand in a steamy snapshot uploaded over the weekend. However, the photo didn’t have a Christmas theme.