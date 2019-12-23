Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals Lower Back Tattoo In A Skimpy Bikini

Alessandra's red bikini showed off her tattoo.

Alessandra Ambrosio revealed her lower back tattoo in a sultry new photo shared to social media over the weekend. A hot new shot of the former Victoria’s Secret model showed her looking seriously sizzling as she flashed her inking while posing in a pretty skimpy red bikini with her back to the camera as she made her way into the ocean.

The photo was posted to Instagram on December 21 by Alessandra’s own swimwear line Gal Floripa. In it, she could be seen as she made her way down some wooden steps and into the crystal clear blue ocean water beneath her.

The 38-year-old supermodel — who hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2017 after 13 years as a model for the lingerie brand — had her booty facing toward the camera as she climbed down the steps and gave the photographer an over-the-shoulder glance when she turned her head to the left.

The mom of two also had her undeniably flawless model body on full show, including her slim and toned torso and long legs, which were crossed over at the ankles.

Alessandra appeared to arch her back slightly as she gave Gal Floripa’s followers a good look at her booty, which was covered by her pretty skimpy bikini bottoms that featured string ties with a shell embellishment on the end that tied across both of her hips.

The low-rise bottoms perfectly showed off the tattoo on her lower back, which, according to Celebrities Tattooed, is a crescent moon with a cat sitting on it.

She paired the bottoms with an equally skimpy bikini top in the same color. Though the front of the bikini top wasn’t visible in the sultry new snap, the back showed off some serious skin as it was only made up of very thin adjustable straps that stretched over her shoulders across her upper back.

Alessandra had her long brunette hair tied up into a bun on the back of her head for the shoot and kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of tinted circular shades with a gold frame.

She also rocked a shiny gold chain around her neck and a bracelet on her left hand that was visible as she held on to the side of the steps to make her way down from the wooden deck.

In the caption, Gal Floripa told fans that Alessandra was wearing the Lunar bottom in the color rust but didn’t confirm which top the beauty sported for the tropical shoot.

The latest look at Alessandra stripping down to her swimwear comes shortly after she sat cross-legged in a cute and frilly plunging bikini from her own line earlier this month, with all the proof posted to social media.